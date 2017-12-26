Keep Your Pets Warm In Cold Weather Conditions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Bay Area Humane Society wants to remind all pet owners that the frigid cold temperatures can cause chapped paws, flaking skin and itchy skin. Pet owners should be reminded that chemicals used to melt ice can be very dangerous to pets if these ice-melting agents are licked off their bare paws.
The following are tips on how to care for your pet during winter weather:
- Don't leave pets in car alone during cold weather
- Make sure your animal companion has a warm place to sleep, off the floor.
- Feed your pet a little more during cold months (pets burn more energy trying to stay warm in the wintertime)
- Keep your home humidified and towel dry your pet soon as they come inside the house
- Let them maintain longer fur and consider getting them a coat or sweater
- Bathe your pets as little as possible during cold spells
- Apply petroleum jelly or other paw protestants on paws before going outside
Using these simple precautions can save your pets life in the dangerous cold conditions.
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
