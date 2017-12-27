Keeping you and your vehicle, healthy in our deep freeze

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) - The bitter cold covering northeast Wisconsin is making life for everyone a bit of a challenge. Local 5's Kris Schuller has tips on how to keep you and your vehicle healthy during this deep freeze.

When the temperature dips below zero - Steve Fisette of De Pere Auto Center knows it will be a busy day.

“We're getting some calls,” said Fisette.

As problems that some car owners may have put off quickly need to be addressed.

“Basically, anything that is kind of weak tends to break,” Fisette said.

Tuesday staff at Fisette's shop were busy fielding calls and making repairs on the issues sub-zero cold creates.

“We're seeing more batteries, more no starts and problems with the heating systems,” Fisette said.

Issues which with a bit of planning - many drivers could avoid.

“Prevention goes a long way in getting your car serviced and making sure everything up to speed,” said Fisette.

Precaution was the advice being shared by emergency room Doctor Al Salmi at St. Vincent Hospital.

“I know that the nurse lines are taking calls and we do have patients checking in,” said Salmi.

Urging those heading outdoors to use common sense.

“You wouldn't want to be out for more then 10-15 minutes without having a hat or some gloves on,” Dr. Salmi said.

The doctor says with wind chills reaching 15 to 30 below zero - frostbite could set in quickly on uncovered skin.

“Dress in layers, wear gloves, hat, the more you can bundle up the better - but best, just stay inside and stay away from the cold,” Salmi said.

Precautions for your heath, prevention for your vehicle -, words of advice to keep you safe in this first deep freeze of winter.