Lakeshore Residents Support Peter's Pantry Food Drive in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) - A four-month effort to feed the hungry in Manitowoc came to an end today. And as Kris Schuller reports - the "10 Most Wanted" food drive is being called a tremendous success.

At Peter's Pantry in Manitowoc, people like Dawn Haen file through collecting much needed groceries. Staples to keep her family fed while facing tough times.

“Right now, I'm in between jobs once again and so this will help me put food on the table and use my money for gas and bills so I don't get behind,” said Haen.

Each week some 200 families depend of this pantry to make ends meet. A well-known fact to Jeri Lynn Christensen and the other support staff at the Manitowoc Police Department - who four months ago organized the "10 Most Wanted" food drive, to make sure these shelves are stocked.

“The need is out there, greater than what anybody can ever imagine,” said Christensen, office manager for the police department.

The last four months Christensen and her team have been collecting non-perishable food at five locations in the city. Each month carrying a different theme and a different donation request.

“For January we had Souper Bowl, so we requested soup, in February it was Oodles of Noodles.

“What a great idea, it gave us a nice assortment of foods that we can give out to families,” said Woody Shulander, the pantry manager.

From noodles to canned vegetables and much more - the donations poured in with over 5,300 collected as of Monday morning.

“We are just overwhelmed with the community support we've received,” said Christensen.

“What they've done is raised public awareness, they are out there getting the community involved,” Shulander said.

Helping people like Dawn Haen through times of crisis.

“It's given us the food that we need to hold us over through hard times,” said Haen.

And plans are already underway for a second "10 Most Wanted" food drive next year.