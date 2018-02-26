Lambeau Field hosts Family Reading Day

By: Brittany Gunka

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 07:32 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 10:55 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Families got to enjoy a fun afternoon at Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon. 

The very first Family Reading Day was held at the stadium. 

Participants of the event got to walk through the Packers Hall of Fame and visit book nooks while learning about the history of the green and gold. 

Attendees also got to enjoy a scavenger hunt, and earn a chance to try on a Packers uniform and take some photos. 

Meanwhile, enjoyed some Packers coloring pages. 

Organizers of the event say literacy is a big push for educational programming. 
  

