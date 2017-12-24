Last minute Christmas shopping doesn't mean you're lazy

According to the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76% of adults say they plan on buying gifts right up until Christmas.

WFRV saw plenty of those shoppers Saturday at Bay Park Square Mall.

The Council of Shopping Centers says last minute shopping isn't usually because people are lazy or thoughtless.

Research shows these shoppers are usually overwhelmed, perfectionists or they think they work best under pressure.

We asked people why they did or did not decide to make last minute purchases.

"I'm trying to shop for my husband, a man that has everything and can buy whatever he wants," says last minute shopper Taseline Rodgers. "So I don't know what to really buy him, so I'm buying for myself."

"Normally I wait to the last minute and I'm just like these people here at the mall right now looking frantically," says shopper Kirk Miller. "Sometimes you make bad decisions when you wait."

Last minute shopper Diane Anderson says, "I think it's because people think they're going to get better bargains and deals. I heard today was kind of like a super Saturday at some places."

The National Retail Federation says as much as 40% of the holiday season's sales happen in the 10 days before Christmas.