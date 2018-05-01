LLC Filing Fee Waived for Wisconsin College Students

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WISCONSIN. (WFRV) - Starting May 1st, any college student in Wisconsin who creates a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) will have the $130 filing fee waived.

The LLC filing fee will be waived for Student Entrepreneurs who meet the following criteria:

The student is enrolled in a post-secondary institution in Wisconsin.

The student is an organizer of the LLC or will be a member of the LLC upon its formation, and the LLC is being formed as a business start-up.

The student is at least 18 years of age.

Jay Risch, Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions (DFI),

This is a great way to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of college students across the state and show that Wisconsin is open for business.

In order to be eligible for the fee waiver, a Student Entrepreneur must submit a Form 502SE and a completed affidavit to DFI.

These forms may only be filed on paper.

The forms, along with instructions on how to submit them, can be accessed here.

More information is available on DFI Corporations home page, http://www.wdfi.org/corporations.