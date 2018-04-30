Local Police K9 Sniffs Out a Marijuana Drug Bust!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - They say every dog has its day and Green Bay Police K9, Drago, certainly had just that.
Drago assisted Green Bay officers as they tried to track down a domestic violence suspect on April 22nd.
Officers were originally alerted to a stolen vehicle on elm street.
According to reports, officers noticed suspicious activity at a nearby home and that's when Drago located 1-point-six pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags.
Officers got permission to search the home and found more than 66 more grams of pot.
The suspect was caught later in the day.
Police Chief Andrew Smith,
We are very pleased with the progress of our new department K9 Officers and K9’s.
This is the testament of the hard work of all the K9 Officers and K9’s.
Just last week K9 Officer Clark and K9 Roco located the escapee from Racine County.
It is great to see the hard work from our officers and K9’s.
