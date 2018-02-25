Los Banditos on Green Bay's East side is closing

By: Brittany Gunka

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 06:49 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 06:49 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Downtown Green Bay says good bye to a long time area restaurant. 

After nearly 40 years in business Los Banditos on the City's East side was open for the last time Saturday. 

Residents came in to enjoy some great food one last time. 

Earlier this year, the restaurant announced they will be consolidating their staff to the West side location which will remain open. 

