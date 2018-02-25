Los Banditos on Green Bay's East side is closing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Downtown Green Bay says good bye to a long time area restaurant.
After nearly 40 years in business Los Banditos on the City's East side was open for the last time Saturday.
Residents came in to enjoy some great food one last time.
Earlier this year, the restaurant announced they will be consolidating their staff to the West side location which will remain open.
More Stories
-
We have new information about the pilot in the Indiana plane crash…
-
The Green Bay Gamblers and their fans will put smiles on the faces of…
-
Senator Bernie Sanders led a rally in Green Bay Saturday night…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.