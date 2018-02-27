Manitowoc Public Library to host "Create Tomorrow" fundraising gala

Event is March 10, benefits the library's first floor redesign project

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 01:05 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 01:05 PM CST

MANITOWOC, Wis. - A performance by Cycropia, a wine lottery and even an auction - just a few of the things to check out at the Manitowoc Public Library's "Create Tomorrow" fundraising gala!

Kristin Stoeger and Tim Gadzinski joined Brittany and Nate on Local 5 This Morning to talk about how the fundraiser will help with their first floor redesign project, and all the fun they have planned for the night.

For ticket information, click here.

