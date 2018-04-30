Manitowoc Public Schools Asking for Public Input on Proposed Grade Realignment

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) - The Manitowoc Public School District will hold a community listening session on May 15 at 7:00 p.m. in the Wilson Jr. High School auditorium to gather public input and answer questions regarding a grade realignment.

According to information sent to Local 5 from school officials, if passed, Manitowoc Lincoln High School would become a 9-12 grade high school and Washington and Wilson Jr. High Schools would become 6-8 grade middle schools under a grade alignment plan.

The plan is designed to increase student learning opportunities, staff collaboration, and district efficiency.

Under the plan, the district’s elementary schools would become 5K-5th grade schools.

Stangel Elementary School students and staff would all move to Riverview Early Learning Center, which would become a 4K-5th grade elementary school.

McKinley Academy would move its alternative high school and other services into Stangel.

The district would determine the future use of McKinley, the district’s oldest school, built in 1891.

Superintendent Mark Holzman,

There has been support in Manitowoc for more than a decade to move to a 9-12 grade high school model. I’m excited about all the benefits this move would provide. Our secondary students would have more choices for advanced classes and earlier connections to high school faculty and counseling staff.

Lincoln High is one of the last high schools in Wisconsin to serve 10th-12th grade.

According to school officials, if approved by the MPSD Board of Education, the changes would take place in fall 2019 for the 2019-2020 school year, unless a phased approach was preferred.

Holzman,

We understand this plan will require some families to make some changes. If this plan is approved, we are committed to doing everything possible to make all of our families and staff feel welcome and engaged in their new school. We have been reviewing and discussing potential grade alignments for more than a year, and the advisory committee overwhelmingly supported this model

Officials say the proposed plan was reviewed and discussed by a MPSD advisory committee of over 50 employees representing each school.

The Board of Education on April 24 approved taking the plan to a community listening session.

The Board could vote on the grade alignment plan at its May 24 meeting.