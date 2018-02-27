Mayor Schmitt on armed officers in schools: "I'm not sure that's the answer"

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt joined Brittany and Nate on Local 5 This Morning and gave his response to Chief Andrew Smith's proposal of having an armed, retired officer in the city's schools in light of the Florida shooting.

The mayor also talked about the Hotel Northland being named a Marriot property, the latest developments with the Shipyard project, his thoughts on proposing a wheel tax for the city, and the importance of supporting the organizations involved with Give BIG Green Bay.