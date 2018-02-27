Mayor Schmitt on armed officers in schools: "I'm not sure that's the answer"

The response comes after GBPD Chief Smith proposed the idea last week

By: NATE STEWART

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 01:17 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 01:17 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt joined Brittany and Nate on Local 5 This Morning and gave his response to Chief Andrew Smith's proposal of having an armed, retired officer in the city's schools in light of the Florida shooting.

The mayor also talked about the Hotel Northland being named a Marriot property, the latest developments with the Shipyard project, his thoughts on proposing a wheel tax for the city, and the importance of supporting the organizations involved with Give BIG Green Bay. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway

  • Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018

  • Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Storm Team 5 Skyview Network

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

  • Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Experts

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected