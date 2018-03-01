Misconduct hearing for Ald. Guy Zima rescheduled with Green Bay Ethics Board

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The misconduct hearing for Green Bay alderman Guy Zima with the ethics board has been rescheduled for April 30th to allow him more time to hire a lawyer.

Alderwoman Barbara Dorff filed a complaint against Zima in January stemming from his behavior toward fellow alders, the mayor, and other city officials.

Alderman Guy Zima was late to the hearing, explaining to the board that he misplaced his car keys. While he was absent, the ethics board debated whether they could continue the hearing without him there.

Once he sat down, Zima said that the ethics board members couldn't be impartial because they were appointed by the mayor, who he also accuses of orchestrating the complaint.

However, the ethics board is approved by City Council, which Zima is a member of.

"All of you were directly appointed by the mayor and the mayor has been the driving force in forming this complaint," Zima said to the board.

Zima was not served papers for an ethics board hearing until February 6th, and he said he didn't start the process of looking for a lawyer to represent him until them.

The board agreed he should have more time and rescheduled the hearing.

Alderwoman Barbara Dorff said her complaint on Zima is strictly based on the video recordings from city council meetings.

Zima said he feared her complaint would take his words out of context.

"He is saying words," Dorff said. "The words are coming out of his mouth, and those are the words that I object to. It really doesn't matter what the context is. The words he's saying and the way he's treating people come across very clearly in the evidence. Context really doesn't play a part."

Zima also argued that this complaint is a way to disrupt the spring election since he's running for District 9 again.

"My whole goal has been to stop the behavior," Dorff said. "The election's not part of my goal, having him removed from office was never part of my goal. I want him to stop treating people disrespectfully and showing poor behavior at council meetings, and that's what I'm standing behind. That's all I want to do."