Motorcycle classes offered at NWTC
(WFRV) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is offering classes to help you learn how to be a safe driver.
Participants will learn at NWTC's NEW Universal Driving Facility. The classes can ultimately lead to a license. The school says it is set to serve new riders and experienced riders. More information on classes can be found here.
