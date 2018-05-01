Motorcycle classes offered at NWTC

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFRV) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is offering classes to help you learn how to be a safe driver.

Participants will learn at NWTC's NEW Universal Driving Facility. The classes can ultimately lead to a license. The school says it is set to serve new riders and experienced riders. More information on classes can be found here.