Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Crash on Main St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - A 47 year old Green Bay man was taken to the hospital after suffering serious head injuries after failing to negotiate a turn.

It happened on the corner of Main Street and Grove Avenue. The motorcyclist was traveling westbound while he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a curb. The driver was the only occupant on the motorcycle and was ejected from his seat when he crashed.

He was not wearing a helmet and was transported to the local hospital for further treatment.

No further information has been given about the condition of the man.