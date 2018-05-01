Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Crash on Main St.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - A 47 year old Green Bay man was taken to the hospital after suffering serious head injuries after failing to negotiate a turn.
It happened on the corner of Main Street and Grove Avenue. The motorcyclist was traveling westbound while he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a curb. The driver was the only occupant on the motorcycle and was ejected from his seat when he crashed.
He was not wearing a helmet and was transported to the local hospital for further treatment.
No further information has been given about the condition of the man.
