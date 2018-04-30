GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -

Share the road and be alert of motorcycles.

That's the message from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

They say with more than 535,000 residents holding a motorcycle license or permit - combined with the return of warmer weather - motorists should expect to see more motorcyclists on roadways.

Traffic safety officials are asking motorcyclists and all other motorists to share the road and be alert.

“Because of their smaller profile, it’s easy to misjudge the speed and distance of an approaching motorcycle,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “That’s why we ask car and truck drivers to look twice for motorcycles before pulling out from a stop sign, turning left at an intersection or changing lanes.”

May has been designated “National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.”