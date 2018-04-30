NE Wisconsin High School Musical Theater Awards Nominees Announced

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN. (WFRV) - 17 local high schools have participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards program throughout the 2017-18 school year.

According to information sent to Local 5 by the Fox Cities P.A.C., a team of trained adjudicators attended each participating school's musical production and provided educational feedback, ultimately determining the recipients of this year's Center Stage Awards.

Scores for each production were tabulated and the top qualifiers were nominated to represent their school at the official showcase.

All qualifying nominees will be recognized with an award in their category at the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards on May 19.

In addition to the awards, nominated performers will participate in a professionally produced showcase on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. on stage at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.



The 2017-18 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Award nominees are:

Outstanding Overall Production

Ashwaubenon High School's School of Rock

Fond du Lac High School's Sister Act

Green Bay Preble High School's Hairspray

Kimberly High School’s Little Shop of Horrors



Outstanding Ensemble

Fond du Lac High School's Sister Act

Kimberly High School's Little Shop of Horrors

Little Chute High School's Shrek

Neenah High School's Damn Yankees

St. Mary Central High School's How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying



Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor

Jonah Hammen

as Lord Farquaad in Little Chute High School's Shrek

Kani Johnson

as Donkey in Little Chute High School's Shrek

Michael Murphy

as Joe Hardy in Neenah High School's Damn Yankees

Travis Vandenberg

as Seymour Krelborn in Kimberly High School's Little Shop of Horrors

Logan Zills

as Dewey Finn in Ashwaubenon High School's School of Rock



Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress

Klaire Kulas

as Audrey in Kimberly High School's Little Shop of Horrors

Abbi Landrum

as Tracy Turnblad in Green Bay Preble High School's Hairspray

Paige Neumeyer

as Cassie in Green Bay East High School's A Chorus Line

Riley Seib

as Golde in Mishicot High School's Fiddler on the Roof

Zakia Trotter

as Deloris Van Cartier in Fond du Lac High School's Sister Act



Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor

Wesley Blashka

as Rocky in Neenah High School's Damn Yankees

Caleb Diny

as Grimsby in Denmark High School's The Little Mermaid

Jon Geniesse

as Zack Mooneyham in Ashwaubenon High School's School of Rock

Dom Lehner

as Mr. Bratt in St. Mary Central's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Deven Vera

as Orin Scrivello, DDS in Kimberly High School's Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress

Jayna Glynn

as Sister in Neenah High School's Damn Yankees

Marissa Krueger

as Sister Mary Patrick in Fond du Lac's Sister Act

Briah Larson

as Summer Hathaway in Ashwaubenon's School of Rock

Lauren Meyer

as Smitty in St. Mary Central's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Claire Sawall

as Carol Strong in Appleton East's Catch Me If You Can

Rising Star Award

Recognizes an underclassman in a feature role who is not eligible for a lead or supporting role nomination.

Carly de la Masa

as Tanika in Kimberly's Little Shop of Horrors

Show Stopper Award

Nominated by adjudicators, this award recognizes a student not eligible for a lead or supporting nomination who demonstrated excellence in their contribution to the school's production.

Sydney Sebert

as Sister Mary Lazarus in Fond du Lac's Sister Act



Community Engagement Award

Celebrating one outstanding school who connected their production back to their community.

Denmark High School

with their production of The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Achievement Award

Celebrating a student who has triumphed over and defied difficulties.

Brandon Lee

from Green Bay Southwest High School



Backstage Spirit Award

Recognizing the individuals or crews who tirelessly contributed to the creation of seamless storytelling on stage.

Katelyn Pietroske

from Mishicot High School



At the showcase, one outstanding lead actress and one outstanding lead actor will be announced as Best Actress and Best Actor.

Chosen through a separate audition process, these two performers will represent the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards program at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards™, also called The Jimmys®, in New York City on June 25.

Participants in that program will audition for scholarships, learn from professionals in a week of workshops and perform on stage at the Minskoff Theatre (currently the Broadway home to Disney’s The Lion King).



TICKET INFORMATION FOR THE MAY 19 SHOWCASE

The community is welcomed to celebrate the successes of local high school musical theater programs and see the local stars of tomorrow at the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase on Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this performance are $15 for adults and $10 for students and go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone (920) 730-3760 or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply.

Participating high schools include: Ashwaubenon, Appleton East, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Freedom, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kimberly, Little Chute, Mishicot, Neenah, Notre Dame Academy, St. Mary Catholic and Winneconne.