Neenah school district discusses closing schools, relocating grade levels

Neenah Joins School District officials are meeting to discuss proposed changes stemming from an in-depth facilities study completed about a year ago. This study chalked up the good and bad of their school buildings.

According to Jim Strick, the Communications Manager for the district, "It was basically in response to what we've heard from people in our community, that our buildings are old, they're falling apart, you need to do something about them."

Now, architects from that study have some ideas on how to take these old buildings into the future.

"One of the big things is that our board really wants to enhance our buildings into a 21st century learning environment," said Strick.

The district consists of 13 facilities, all over 50-years-old. But for some buildings like Roosevelt Elementary, built in the 1920's, the architects think it would be unwise to do major renovations.

Several options are on the table: closing some older buildings, condensing or expanding some schools by reconfiguring grade levels, or simply do nothing at all.

Strick says, "We haven't put a lot of money into our facilities in recent years, so it's kind of time to take a look at it and figure out what we are going to do."

So far, potential project costs or school referendums have not been discussed. What they do know is that the Neenah community takes pride in their elementary schools, and the district wants to hear the publics opinion before taking the first steps.

The options discussed at Wednesday's meeting will be under review in March, where they will talk about costs.

Then in April, the consolidation plan may begin.