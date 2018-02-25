New information on pilot in deadly Indiana plane crash

By: Chelly Boutott

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 01:02 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 01:02 PM CST

We have new information about the pilot in the Indiana plane crash that killed three people including a prominent business man in Kewaunee County.

Killed in the crash was John Pagel, owner of Pagel's Ponderosa, his son-in-law Steve Witcpalek who worked with him at the farm and pilot Nathan Saari.

The family of Nathan Saari asked that this photo of him be shared.  

Saari was originally from Marquette, Michigan and had been living in Bellevue for the past two months.
 
They were aboard a Cessna 4-4-1 flying from Indiana to Green Bay when the plane went down around 7:30 Thursday night in Carol County, Indiana.

Funeral arrangements for the men have not yet been announced. 
 

