New versatile K9 joins Pulaski Police Department

By: Morgan Schillinger

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 07:05 PM CST

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) - Meet Justice, a new member of the Pulaski Police Department who is ready to keep the community safe!

