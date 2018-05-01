Now's the time to register for Wisconsin's first managed elk hunt

(WFRV) - An historic year for the state of Wisconsin, with Fall 2018 marking the state's first managed elk hunt.

In order to apply for a tag you need to go online here or visit a license agent. Tuesday marks the first day to apply for a tag, the last day to apply is May 31. The application fee is $10 with an additional $49 license fee for those who win.

One license will also be awarded through a raffle done by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF). The Wisconsin DNR says tickets are available on their website and from RMEF volunteers this summer. You can apply for the raffle tag and the drawn tags, but you will only be allowed one tag.

Bulls will only be hunted for the time being.