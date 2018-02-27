On Broadway, Inc., holds State of the District program

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - On Tuesday morning, On Broadway, Inc., a downtown revitalization organization in Green Bay, held their State of the District event to update the community on developments in the city's Broadway District.

The program began with a short speech by Mayor Jim Schmitt.

"We just want to give people the confidence that the city and the community is committed to the Broadway District," Schmitt told Local 5. "You can tell, there's just a lot of energy here today, and people feel good about this. They know this is a unique area of greater Green Bay, and we're going to capitalize on that."

Brian Johnson, Executive Director for On Broadway, then took the stage, recapping his organization's biggest accomplishments in 2017, which included hosting 28 events with over 260,000 attendees, and their biggest objectives for 2018, which include maintaining existing events and adding new events.

"We're looking at physical improvements that are gonna be really significant to help support that additional capacity in our district," Johnson said. "Whether you're looking at the Shipyard or the Rail Yard, we like to see these projects obviously with shovels in the ground, and then the people that they draw in."

Johnson also honored several of the organization's volunteers for their hard work.

The presentation concluded with the announcement that On Broadway, Inc., would soon be moving to a new location, fittingly, on Broadway Street.