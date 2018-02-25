Oshkosh Fire responds to multiple ice rescues
OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) - A warning from the Oshkosh Fire Department: they have responded to multiple ice rescues since Friday night.
If you are going out on the ice, be careful, especially at the mouth of the river.
The Oshkosh Fire Department wants people to remember that even though the ice may seem thick, it's never one hundred percent safe.
