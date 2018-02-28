Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - A complaint reported to an Oshkosh Police School Resource Officer led to the arrest of a 17 year-old Oshkosh student.

The resource officer followed-up on a tip that a student posted a profane caption below a “selfie” with a gun pointing at the camera.

No weapons were recovered at the school, however a search warrant acted on at the student's home did turn up a gun that was then confiscated.

According to police, the investigation did determine that there was a, "potential to cause disruption at school"

Following his arrest, the student was brought to Winnebago County Jail and charged by the Winnebago County District Attorney on four charges:

1. Computer Message-Threaten/Injury or Harm

2. Disorderly Conduct

3. Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

4. Possess Dangerous Weapon by a Person under 18

Stay tuned to Local 5 for more on this story as it develops.