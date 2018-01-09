Packers Daniels Named to Pro Bowl Roster

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Green Bay Packers DT Mike Daniels has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, the league announced today. He replaces Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald, who is unable to participate due to injury.

This is Daniels’ first trip to the Pro Bowl after being named an alternate each of the past three seasons. He started all 14 games he played in this season and recorded a career-best 72 tackles (42 solo) while finishing No. 3 on the team with five sacks. It marked the third-most sacks of his career (6.5 in 2013 and 5.5 in 2014).

Daniels has recorded at least four sacks in each season since 2013, which is tied for No. 1 in the NFL among defensive tackles (according to pro-football-reference.com). He is the first Green Bay defensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl since B.J. Raji in 2011.