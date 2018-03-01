Packers Running Back Pleads No Contest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Packers Running Back Aaron Jones entered a No Contest plea in Brown County Court.
He was found guilty for driving under the influence of Marijuana, a charge resulting for a traffic stop in October.
Charges of speeding and driving without a valid license were dismissed.
The judge ordered Jones to pay a thousand dollar fine and suspended his driving privileges for six months.
More Stories
-
The misconduct hearing for Green Bay alderman Guy Zima with the…
-
Residents in the area have recently received…
-
So what would it take to allow swimming at Bay Beach? Tonight the…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.