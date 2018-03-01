Packers Running Back Pleads No Contest

By: Joshua Rose

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 06:55 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 06:55 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Packers Running Back Aaron Jones entered a No Contest plea in Brown County Court.

He was found guilty for driving under the influence of Marijuana, a charge resulting for a traffic stop in October. 

Charges of speeding and driving without a valid license were dismissed. 

The judge ordered Jones to pay a thousand dollar fine and suspended his driving privileges for six months.

