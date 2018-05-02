Packers seeking game day employees at job fair May 2-3

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Green Bay Packers are looking for game day employees to assist with Packers home games and events. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions.

Those interested in a position can learn more at the walk-in job fair on the fifth floor Terrace Suites in the South End of Lambeau Field. On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair.

The job fair will be held:

• Wednesday, May 2, from 2 to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, May 3, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals must be available for all home games, Family Night, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If unable to attend, applications can be picked up from the Guest Services desk inside the Lambeau Field Atrium. Those interested in gameday guest services and gameday security event staff positions also can apply online here.