Parents, police, community, school district come together to brainstorm school safety ideas

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Area Public School District held the second and final roundtable discussion for the public to weigh in on how to protect Green Bay students if a shooting were ever to happen.

Sets of markers and blank sheets of paper were sprawled over tables and ready for parents and community members to share their thoughts on school safety with the district.

"The aspects of the school security plan have interested me, so I wanted to make sure I was informed as a parent," Ed Foral, father of a Preble High School student, said.

There were seven questions for each table to discuss, such as, "What are the pros and cons of the police chief's thoughts of placing an armed officer in our schools?"

"As the chief said, in a perfect world, with an unlimited budget, it'd be a great idea to have somebody who's dedicated, their only job is to be armed and protect the children," Foral said. "I guess the drawback is the chief had mentioned the price of $4.5 million in order to have one school security officer in each of the public schools, and I think right now our budget is tight, so that would be difficult for us to come up with the money for that."

While many ideas were written down, the key is the financing.

Wisconsin has set aside $100 million in school safety grants that both private and public schools can apply for to add building upgrades and more staff.

"Do we need more money, do we need more resources, what's it going to take to get some of these things implemented, so that our schools are safer...and our kids are safer," Foral said.

All of the comments remain anonymous and they will be presented to the GBAPS board meeting next Monday.

The deadline for schools to apply for school safety grant money is June 8th.