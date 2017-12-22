Pet Saver: Buddy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Meet Buddy! He is a little 8-year-old love bug, but does require his own personal space sometimes. He doesn't mind hanging out with other dogs, actually, he wouldn't mind having a fur sister or brother in his new home.

Buddy loves going outside for walks and car rides, and rides really nice as as passenger.

Buddy would do better in a home with older kids, and doesn't like being handled or people getting in his face.

If you are looking for a snuggle-buddy to add to your family stop by BAHS and meet him today. Just call 920-469-3110 or visit bayareahumanesociety.com.