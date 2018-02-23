Pet Saver: Mama Rose

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) - Meet Mamma Rose. She is a 1-1/2-year-old domestic short hair who is super loving and enjoys belly scratches.

She wouldn't argue if you wanted to cuddle with her either.

She loves playing and chasing her toys.

If you want to meet Mama Rose, stop by the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus to see if she would be a great addition to your family.