Petsaver: Lola
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Meet Lola! She is a stunningly beautiful and mysterious lady with striking features. She loves attention and knows the way to your heart. Head on over to the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus to meet Miss Lola!
