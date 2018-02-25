Polar Plunge comes to Lambeau Field

By: Brittany Gunka

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 06:46 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 06:46 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - It may be winter, but that didn't stop some people from taking the ultimate Lambeau leap into a freezing pool on Saturday. 

the Polar Plunge made its way to Lambeau Field this year. 

A four foot deep pool was set up in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. 

Those taking the leap got to enjoy music, food and beverages. 

All money raised stays in the Green Bay area and is used for Special Olympics athletes. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway

  • Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018

  • Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Storm Team 5 Skyview Network

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

  • Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Experts

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected