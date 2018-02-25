Polar Plunge comes to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - It may be winter, but that didn't stop some people from taking the ultimate Lambeau leap into a freezing pool on Saturday.

the Polar Plunge made its way to Lambeau Field this year.

A four foot deep pool was set up in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

Those taking the leap got to enjoy music, food and beverages.

All money raised stays in the Green Bay area and is used for Special Olympics athletes.