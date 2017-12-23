GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV) - Update: A workplace dispute sparked a massive law enforcement presence today at Lambeau Field. What began as reports of an active shooter turned out to be something far different - with a disgruntled former employee ramming cars and eventually driving into the stadium area. The suspect is now in custody, and the public was never in danger. They expect the Packers/Vikings game to go on as scheduled tomorrow night.

The following are statements from the Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Packers:

Statement from Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith :

“On Dec. 22 at 1:06 p.m., officers of the Green Bay Police Department responded to Lambeau Field for what was initially reported as an Active Shooter incident. As officers were responding, several 911 calls were made reporting a vehicle had crashed into the side of the building inside the southeast loading dock and a male exited the vehicle with a gun. Officers arrived within five minutes of the above time, and had the suspect in custody at 1:12 p.m., within six minutes of the initial call.

“During the investigation, officers learned the suspect was a former employee with the food vending service at Lambeau Field. The suspect was terminated in early December 2017 due to having an altercation with a fellow employee. The suspect was at police headquarters early in the day to report what he believed was an illegal termination to officers.

“At 1:06 p.m., the suspect located the victim in the parking lot of Lambeau Field. The victim is believed to be the same person the suspect had the altercation with earlier this month. Using his vehicle, the suspect intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle causing the victim’s vehicle to collide with five other vehicles in the area. The victim fled on foot and the suspect chased him in his vehicle.

“The suspect ultimately drove his vehicle down the southeast loading dock of Lambeau Field, entered the building via a loading ramp, and crashed into a storage room inside Lambeau Field. The suspect fled the vehicle on foot and was arrested without incident by Green Bay Police officers.

“The suspect is a 40-year-old male/Asian resident of Green Bay. The exact charges are unknown at this time as investigators are actively working to interview the victim, witnesses and suspect.

“After the suspect was in custody, the Brown County Bomb Squad was called in to clear the suspect’s vehicle. Nothing suspicious was found and no weapons were located. The loading dock of Lambeau Field is a restricted area and there were no fans or players in the area at the time. There were fans inside the stadium and shoveling out the bowl but they were not in any danger. Officers initially requested schools to be put on lock down; however, since the suspect was taken into custody so quickly, the schools never locked down.

“The Green Bay Police Department is the lead investigating agency and is being assisted by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, and Ashwaubenon Public Safety. The investigation will be ongoing and there is no threat to the community.

“Tomorrow’s game will be as safe as any other game at Lambeau Field. We may relocate some officers’ assignments, but the safety protocols will be generally the same.”

Statement from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy :

“The Green Bay Packers express our gratitude to our local law enforcement officials and our security staff for their quick response to the incident today at Lambeau Field, which was resolved safely.

“At no time during the isolated incident was the general public in danger and all the public areas of the stadium remained open for normal business. Preparations for tomorrow night’s Packers-Vikings game continue and all gameday operations will continue as planned.

“The safety of our employees and guests is a top priority. We will continue to work with all appropriate officials to review today’s event.”

Update: Police report a suspect is in custody.

---

Police are responding to an incident at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Police Department would only say it was a disturbance with a vehicle. "This is an actively developing situation you are asked to stay away from the Green Bay Packers facilities at this time;" A news release reads. A news conference is planned to update the media on the situation.

Stick with Local 5 News for more updates.