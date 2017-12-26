Police search for information on burglary

By: Morgan Schillinger

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 06:38 PM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 06:38 PM CST

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) - Manitowoc Police are looking for information regarding an early Monday morning burglary.

Police were called to the Lakeshore Shell and Dairy Queen on memorial Drive early this morning. When they arrived, the Dairy Queen's drive-thru window had been broken and an exterior door was unlocked.

No suspect was found on the scene. Between the two businesses, multiple cash registers, and a safe were broken into.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

