WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -

UPDATE 5/1/2018 2:10 p.m.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office,remains of a second person in the fire scene have been found.

Captain Lara Vendola-Messer of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office,

When we initially responded to the scene, it was reported that there were two people unaccounted for. Until the Sheriff’s Office is able to positively identify the remains of those two people, the original attempt to locate and use caution for JEREMY WALLENFANG will remain active. However, we have no current leads and are not actively pursuing his location at this time. We anticipate it will take several days to positively identify the remains of the deceased .

5/1/2018 10:00 a.m.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that humans remains have been found from one person inside the reported house fire.

Police are reporting there may have also been shots fired.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for Jeremy Wallenfang as a person of interest.

He is considered armed and on foot near that area of the incident (3300 block of Breezewood Lane).

5/1/2018 9:17 a.m.

Local 5 has learned about an active situation developing in the 3300 block of Breezewood Lane near Neenah.

Multiple law enforcement officers are in the area and there are reports of a possible shooting incident along with a fire.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is keeping traffic away from the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/1/2018 9:07 a.m.

A report coming from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office:

On 5/1/18 at 6:52 am deputies from the the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and multiple area fire and first responder agencies responded to reports of a house fire at 3302 Breezewood Lane in the Town of Clayton.

Upon arriving to a very chaotic scene, Deputies attempted to enter the residence upon learning there were two potential victims inside.

Efforts to enter the residence by Deputies were unsuccessful due to the intensity of the smoke and flames.

At this time the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the origins of the fire along with the State of Wisconsin Fire Marshal's Office.

Jeremy M. Wallenfang age 35 is believed to reside at this address but he is unaccounted for and the Sheriff’s Office wishes to check on his welfare.

At this time, this remains a very active and ongoing scene and fire suppression is still occurring.

Local 5 has a crew on the way and we will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.