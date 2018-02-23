Positively Wisconsin: Antidote 1848
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - A local hair salon owner was searching for a natural line of products to use on her clients.
When she could not find it, she decided to make it.
Local 5's Millaine Wells explains how the brand is having a positive impact on small salons around northeast Wisconsin.
To see the line for yourself visit antidote1848.com
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
