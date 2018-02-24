KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. - John Pagel was known in the dairy industry as the voice of milk, and certainly leaves a sizable hole in our community.

He was always looking ahead.

Looking for the best path forward to evolve the farming game.

"He had a different vision than a lot of people, which was good," said David Jauquet, owner of Jauquet's Hillview Dairy. "He brought different ideas to the table and that will definitely be missed."

A vision made possible through his respect for others.

"He always, basically, was a guy that had a smile on his face," said Mike Austin, a Local 5 agricultural expert. "If he disagreed with you, he'd let you know, but he really did try to make sure he listened, had a dialogue with you, and he was just a solid, good businessman."

Speaking of business, Pagel tirelessly handled several of them.

Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy, Ron's Cheese, and the Cannery restaurant.

His good friend and partner at Dairy Dreams, Don Niles, said he has no doubt the Pagel family will continue to be leaders in the dairy world, but that world is not going to be quite as much fun without John.

His influence really had no boundaries.

"He was active in promotion, he was on the state milk marketing board, he opened up his farm to thousands of school kids and anyone who really wanted to see it," said Austin.

Pagel was dedicated to delivering a quality product, but not at the cost of others.

He loved his family, and never lost sight of that.

"It's a terrible day," said Jauquet. "I just feel very sad. Very empty almost. It's hard to explain. 'It's sad' would be the safest way to wrap it up."

Pagel is survived by his daughter, three sons, and the entire Wisconsin farming community.

He was only 58 years old and would have been 59 on February 28.