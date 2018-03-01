Residents voice their concerns about special assessments on roads

By: Natasha Geiger

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 09:43 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 10:27 PM CST

Green Bay, WI - Residents in the area have recently received some bad and rather expensive news about the amount they will have to pay for road repairs in front of their homes. Local 5 follows up at a City Council meeting tonight where they were able to voice those concerns. 

On Monday, February 26th, Local 5 did a story about these assessments which you can find here

At the City Council meeting tonight, multiple residents from Chicago, Stuart and Baird Streets as well as Doty Street were there with letters in hand asking about the charge, which can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars. 

Many are worried about how they will come up with the money. However they also believe there has to be a fairer way to pay for the city streets, like a wheel tax. 

The council has promised to look over all the options, but have made no decisions about the bills given to the residents or the road repairs scheduled. 

