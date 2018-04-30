Road work begins in Appleton to replace crosswalks

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - The city of Appleton is working to replace deteriorated crosswalks at several downtown intersections on College Avenue. As a result, portions of College Avenue are closed to traffic and parking for the duration of the project.

Contractors are replacing all three crosswalks at Oneida Street, as well as the north/south crosswalks at the intersections of Morrison Street, Durkee Street and State Street.

College Avenue from Appleton Street to Drew Street is closed to all east/west traffic and all parking will be prohibited, so contractors can complete the work as quickly as possible. Oneida Street from College Avenue to the alley south of College Avenue to College Avenue is also closed. However, traffic is able to cross College Avenue at State Street, Walnut, Superior, Appleton, Morrison and Durkee. Alleys are open during the work, but left turns at those intersections are prohibited. Sidewalks are open at all times during the project.

Crosswalk replacement work at State Street will be done after the work east of Appleton Street. During the State Street portion of the project, College Avenue between Richmond Street and Walnut Street will be closed and parking will be prohibited. College Avenue east of Walnut Street will be open to traffic and parking. The work at State Street is expected to take 3-4 days.

The decorative painted crosswalks are being replaced with continental-style crosswalks. The contractors will be grinding the pavement to embed the markings in the road. The grinding will happen during the daytime hours and could last until 10 p.m. in the evening. The grinding will be very noisy work and last 3-4 days.

The required detour for truck traffic is Richmond Street to Wisconsin Avenue to Lawe Street. Other drivers coming downtown can use the surrounding side streets adjacent to College Avenue.

The project is expected to last until Friday, May 11.