Sail & Paddle organization hoping to capitalize from Give BIG Green Bay
The organization will use the donations to benefit their scholarship fund
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Sail and Paddle organization is hoping to capitalize on being a recipient of the Give BIG Green Bay event happening Tuesday through Wednesday.
Wendy Townsend, president of the organization, joined Brittany and Nate on Local 5 This Morning and says the donations they receive will be used to benefit their scholarship fund, and they encourage everyone to hit the water once the weather starts to warm up!
