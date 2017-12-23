OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - This is the first year in the past 40 years that 93-year-old Helen Lord Burr did not ring the bell for the Salvation Army, sitting at one location all day long.

That's because Helen passed away this year. But today, her family rang bells in her honor.

In 2015, Helen raised over $25,000 dollars.

The Salvation Army is honoring her by naming their anonymous match day the "Helen Lord Burr Memorial Match Day."

Today is the final day for the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign.



