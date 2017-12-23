The Salvation Army is honoring a long-time bell ringer who passed away
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - This is the first year in the past 40 years that 93-year-old Helen Lord Burr did not ring the bell for the Salvation Army, sitting at one location all day long.
That's because Helen passed away this year. But today, her family rang bells in her honor.
In 2015, Helen raised over $25,000 dollars.
The Salvation Army is honoring her by naming their anonymous match day the "Helen Lord Burr Memorial Match Day."
Today is the final day for the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign.
More Stories
-
According to the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76% of…
-
The Appleton Police Department is investigating a robbery which…
-
Packers and Vikings fans share what they think about the future of…
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.