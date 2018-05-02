Sen. Baldwin Speaks with Group about Opioid Addiction

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - Today Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin was in Appleton to meet with a small group of people who have been personally affected by the ongoing opioid epidemic in Wisconsin.

Baldwin shared her own life experiences as well. She was raised by her grandparents because throughout her mother struggled with mental and physical illnesses, which led to an addiction to narcotics.

While her mother did go through treatment multiple times, earn a Master's Degree and help those suffering from the same addiction, she unfortunately she died from her addiction.

Two young women who are recovering heroin addicts as well as five mothers who lost their children to addiction where in the room sharing their own stories of loss and redemption.

Baldwin has been a leader throughout Wisconsin and the United States in halting the opioid epidemic that has plagued Wisconsin communities.





