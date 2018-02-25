Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies in Green Bay

POOL via CNN

GREEN BAY (WFRV) - Senator Bernie Sanders led a rally in Green Bay Saturday night opposing the republican-led income tax overhaul enacted in December.

Hundreds of people showed up at the Weidner Center at UWGB to hear him speak.



The event is part of the 100-day 'Repeal the Trump Tax Tour' that launched in January.



The independent senator from Vermont rallied alongside community leaders and grassroots activists to pressure lawmakers to repeal the law.



Senator Sanders also talked about the cost of healthcare being too high for many Americans, "In America today, we have 30 million people who have no health insurance right here tonight, your deductibles, and your co-payments are so high that many of you can't afford to go to the doctor when you need to go," said Senator Bernie Sanders (I) Vermont.

Sanders discussed various topics, but the most important he says is that he wants to see change.