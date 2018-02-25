Senator Bernie Sanders holds rally on UW-Green Bay Campus

By: Brittany Gunka

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 10:48 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 10:48 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Senator Bernie Sanders led a rally in Green Bay Saturday night opposing the Republican-led income tax overhaul enacted in December. 

Hundreds of people showed up at the Weidner Center at UW- Green Bay to hear him speak. 

The event is part of the 100-day 'Repeal The Trump Tax Tour' that launched last month. 

The independent Senator from Vermont rallied alongside community leaders and grassroots activists to pressure lawmakers to repeal the law. 

Senator Sanders is urging tax payers to hold Republicans accountable for raising taxes on 92 million middle-class families to give massive tax breaks to the rich. 

Senator Sanders also talked about the cost of healthcare being too high for many Americans. 

Sanders discussed various topics and said he wants to see change. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway

  • Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018

  • Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Storm Team 5 Skyview Network

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

  • Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Experts

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected