Senator Bernie Sanders holds rally on UW-Green Bay Campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Senator Bernie Sanders led a rally in Green Bay Saturday night opposing the Republican-led income tax overhaul enacted in December.

Hundreds of people showed up at the Weidner Center at UW- Green Bay to hear him speak.

The event is part of the 100-day 'Repeal The Trump Tax Tour' that launched last month.

The independent Senator from Vermont rallied alongside community leaders and grassroots activists to pressure lawmakers to repeal the law.

Senator Sanders is urging tax payers to hold Republicans accountable for raising taxes on 92 million middle-class families to give massive tax breaks to the rich.

Senator Sanders also talked about the cost of healthcare being too high for many Americans.

Sanders discussed various topics and said he wants to see change.