Should Packers Play for Pride or Play For Draft Pick
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Minnesota Vikings shut down the Packers on Saturday night. The new NFC North Champions are heading to the playoffs, while the Packers have one game remaining in the season. The question entering the finale against the Detroit Lions is whether the Packers should play for pride and try to win the game at all expense, or sit their main players and hope to get a better draft pick instead of a meaningless win?
