State rests its case on day seven of the Burch trial

Green Bay, Wis. - The George Burch murder trial continued Tuesday in Brown county.

He is the man accused of killing 31-year-old Nicole VanderHeyden in May of 2016.

The state called its last witness to the stand today and rested its case.

One of their witnesses was Tyler Behling, he was responsible for analyzing data on several different phones throughout the investigation.

Behling also analyzed the activity of Douglass Detrie's Fitbit using data that came directly from the company.

He also obtained information from Google maps to track where Burch was when Nicole was killed.

That information placed Burch at the Detrie-Vanderheyden residence for 50 minutes, in the Bellevue field where Nicole's body was found and then back at his own residence.

Also on the stand was Sgt. Roman Aronstein who searched the Detrie-Vanderheyden residence for evidence.

He said there was one item in particular that struck him as important.

"Why did why did wires stand out to you as being of evidentiary value?" the defense asked Aronstein.

"I believe at this point in time it was made known to investigators that were assisting in the investigation that part of the cause of death was strangulation," Aronstein and that there may have been some wires that were located that were believed to be involved in the offense."

The defense has said that it is very possible Burch will testify Wednesday.

Judge Zakowski says proceedings are on track to finishing the trial by the end of the week as planned.

