Staying safe in the cold weather

(WFRV) - With extremely cold temperatures forecasted throughout Northeast Wisconsin this week, Local 5 wants to remind our viewers and readers to stay safe while venturing out into the cold.

-First and foremost, dress warmly! Be sure to layer up, and wear a coat, hat, gloves or mittens, water-resistant boots, and a scarf or facemask if possible. Cover as much of your skin as you can, as frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes in region's forecasted temperatures. If you believe you have frostbite, get medical attention immediately.

-Stay indoors as much as possible. Only go outside when you need to.

-Check your home's heating system. Have a professional check your heating system to ensure that it's working properly.

-Protect your pipes. Run water, even for just a few seconds, to help prevent your pipes from freezing.

-Check on elderly relatives and neighbors

-Bring your pets inside

-Warm your car outside. When you warm up your car, it's best advised not to do it in your garage. Do it outside to prevent carbon monoxide from traveling into your home.

-Watch and listen to weather forecasts. Pay attention to both the temperature and the wind chill, as the wind chill can vary dramatically from the actual temperature.