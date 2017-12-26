Stolen Kitten 'Spanky' Returned to Shelter

By: Jim Alexander

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 02:28 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 02:28 PM CST

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) received some holiday cheer when a missing kitten was returned to the shelter. 'Spanky' was stolen from the shelter on December 12. OAHS received several tips over the weekend in regards to Spanky’s whereabouts, which lead to the return of the missing kitten. 

'“We are just overjoyed he is here, he’s safe and he is healthy.  It’s really all we could’ve hoped,” said OAHS Executive Director Joni Geiger.

Many thanks to those who reached out to the shelter and provided information that lead to Spanky's return. 

