Sturgeon Spearing season ends Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Spearers hit the ice on day 15 of the sturgeon spearing for a chance at a big catch.

The largest sturgeon of the day was 137.4 pounds and 76.1 inches.

The fish was registered at Calumet Harbor by John Pickart of Malone.

As the sturgeon spearing season winds down, a total of 43 sturgeon were harvested Saturday.

Sunday, February 25 will be the last day of the 2018 season.





