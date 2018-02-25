Sturgeon Spearing season ends Sunday

By: Brittany Gunka

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 07:51 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:51 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Spearers hit the ice on day 15 of the sturgeon spearing for a chance at a big catch. 

The largest sturgeon of the day was 137.4 pounds and 76.1 inches. 

The fish was registered at Calumet Harbor by John Pickart of Malone. 

As the sturgeon spearing season winds down, a total of 43 sturgeon were harvested Saturday. 

Sunday, February 25 will be the last day of the 2018 season. 



 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway

  • Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018

  • Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Storm Team 5 Skyview Network

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

  • Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Experts

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected