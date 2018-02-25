Sturgeon Spearing season wraps up

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Today was the last day for Sturgeon spearers to try and get that big catch.

The largest sturgeon harvested Sunday was 131 pounds and 76.4'.

The fish was registered at Calumet Harbor by Kristine Halbach of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Numbers for the 2018 season was down compared to last year.

According to the DNR, there were 654 sturgeon harvested from Lake Winnebago this season.

An additional 297 fish were harvested from the upriver lakes, bringing the system-wide total to 951 sturgeon harvested during this year's spearing season.



