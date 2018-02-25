The Frozen Winter Carnival is being held Sunday at Stadium View in Ashwaubenon.

It is a family friendly event that involves carnival games, a magician, face painting, silent auction, food and tons of fun.

The event is put on by The Celebrate Life Foundation.

The Celebrate Life Foundation was formed in 2013, after 3-year-old Morgan Frain suffered a sudden cardiac arrest due to an undiagnosed genetic heart disorder.

Thanks to help from bystanders and a nearby AED, her parents were able to bring her back to life.

The Celebrate Life Foundation now hosts an annual fundraiser to raise money to establish CPR/AED programs in our local schools. To date, the Foundation has raised over $20,000. All donations stay in Green Bay.

The event is at Stadium View Sunday 12pm - 3pm.

The cost is $5. The first 500 paid attendees will receive a food voucher for our Texas Roadhouse buffet, and one ticket to the Green Bay Blizzard home opener this evening.

Following the carnival, you can walk over to the Resch Center for the Blizzard game.

